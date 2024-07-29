KiwiRail announces electrification milestone for Papakura to Pukekohe line

Posted: 29 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

KiwiRail has completed the installation and activation of the final section of overhead electric lines for the Papakura to Pukekohe Electrification project, paving the way for electric trains to commence test runs in July.

Credit: KiwiRail

KiwiRail has reached a significant milestone in the Papakura to Pukekohe Electrification (P2P) project, heralding a new era for Auckland’s rail network. The final section of overhead electric lines has been successfully installed and powered up, marking the completion of a crucial phase in the 19km electrification project. This advancement paves the way for electric trains to operate on the Southern Line, with test runs scheduled to begin in July.

The electrification of the Papakura to Pukekohe line is a key component of KiwiRail’s broader strategy to enhance the region’s rail infrastructure. Currently, the project is transitioning to the testing and commissioning stage, bringing Auckland one step closer to launching regular electric train services by mid-January 2025.

The P2P project’s recent accomplishments include the installation of a substantial amount of wiring – 129,802m in total – comprising earth wire, catenary wire and contact wire. Additionally, 15,000 cubic metres of ballast have been replaced and 30 track structures, such as turnouts and crossovers, have been installed.

Parallel to the P2P project, KiwiRail’s Rail Network Rebuild (RNR) programme is working on essential upgrades along the closed track section. By co-ordinating these efforts, KiwiRail aims to minimise disruptions for the community and commuters. The RNR programme focuses on replacing aging track foundations and enhancing drainage, ensuring the reliability of the new electric trains.

In conjunction with these projects, significant progress is being made on the Drury Rail Stations project. The team has completed enabling works at Drury and Paerātā stations. Upcoming construction includes building a retaining wall and a new single-lane roundabout on SH22 to improve traffic flow and support new housing developments. This construction is set to begin in August 2024 and is expected to take a year to complete.

Another notable achievement is the successful integration of the City Rail Link (CRL) signalling systems with the existing network. This integration is vital for the upcoming operation of trains through the new tunnels under Auckland city centre.

As the electrification project and associated upgrades progress, KiwiRail emphasises the importance of public safety. The overhead electric lines carry 25,000 volts, a potential hazard if approached too closely. The public is urged to maintain a safe distance and adhere to safety guidelines.

KiwiRail is also preparing for Rail Safety Week, scheduled for 5-11 August 2024. The campaign will feature Steely Stan, a rail safety mascot, to remind the community about safe behaviours around level crossings and the rail network.