Network Rail announces £12.5 million escalator upgrade for Merseyrail network

0 SHARES

Posted: 6 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Network Rail is investing £12.5 million to replace 14 aging escalators across Liverpool Lime Street, Moorfields, James Street and Hamilton Square, with the project set to conclude by 2027.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has announced that it has unveiled a £12.5 million investment plan to overhaul escalators at four key stations within the Merseyrail network. This significant upgrade will see the replacement of 14 escalators across Liverpool Lime Street, Moorfields, James Street and Hamilton Square over the next three years.

The escalators, which have reached the end of their operational lifespan, will be replaced to enhance safety and reliability for passengers. Each escalator replacement will be a complex and detailed process, taking over 20 weeks to complete.

To minimise disruption, Network Rail will replace one escalator at a time at each station. During these upgrades, passengers who typically use the escalators will be directed to alternative lift facilities.

Rebecca Rathore, North West Route Strategy Director at Network Rail, said: “We’re investing £12.5m into the Merseyrail escalator network to give passengers a smoother and more reliable journey experience. Replacing escalators takes a long time as it requires specialist engineers and equipment. We’re doing one escalator at a time per station to keep passengers on the move as much as possible. Passengers who would usually rely on escalators to travel are advised to use the station lifts. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience during the work.”

The first phase of the upgrade is currently underway at Liverpool Lime Street, with work at Moorfields scheduled to begin in August 2024. Additional escalator replacements at Moorfields will address existing damage caused by rain, with this portion of the project expected to start by the end of September and wrap up by early 2025.

The entire escalator replacement project is anticipated to be completed by 2027.