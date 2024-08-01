Network Rail and TfW partner to deliver faster journeys between Cardiff and Manchester

Posted: 1 August 2024

Passengers traveling between Cardiff, Manchester and Holyhead can now benefit from faster journeys thanks to Network Rail and Transport for Wales removing 38 historic speed restrictions on the route.

Credit: Network Rail

Passengers travelling between Cardiff, Manchester and Holyhead are now experiencing faster journeys following a collaborative effort between Network Rail and Transport for Wales (TfW) to remove historic speed restrictions on the route.

The Class 67 locomotives, which haul Mark 4 carriages on TfW’s Premier Service trains, had previously been limited by 40 speed restrictions on the Marches Line. Network Rail has successfully removed 38 of these restrictions, resulting in significantly quicker journey times.

Thanks to these changes, passengers are already enjoying journeys that are approximately 10 minutes shorter between Cardiff and Manchester, achieved through signalling adjustments and new signage.

Alex Hinshelwood, Network Rail Wales and Borders Programme Manager, said: “After three years of hard work and collaboration, the line-speed improvement project on the Marches Line has been commissioned. This allows all trains between Hereford, Crewe and North Wales to run at the same speed, bringing significant journey time improvements in time for the December 2024 timetable change. The top speed on the line hasn’t altered – but now all trains, some of which were previously restricted to a lower speed, are allowed to run at the same top speed. When we saw the potential journey-time savings that could be made, we were thrilled to be able to help TfW deliver faster journeys for their passengers by realising the full capability of the railway.”

Colin Lea, TfW’s Planning and Performance Director, said: “Working closely with our partners in Network Rail, we are delighted to have agreed these key line-speed improvements on the Marches line. These will initially prove to be a performance boost for us, meaning we can get more customers to where they are travelling to on time. From December, we will also be able to improve journey times on the back of this work, meaning shorter journeys for our customers. The Marches route is incredibly important, linking North Wales and the North West of England, to South Wales and services to the Cambrian coast and Birmingham.

“Speed improvements can only be achieved through close collaboration and with safety at the forefront. This achievement demonstrates how train operators and Network Rail can work together for the benefit of customers and the economy.”

Passengers can look forward to more efficient travel times as these improvements are fully integrated into the December 2024 timetable.