Team registration opens for tenth annual Big Rail Diversity Challenge 2025

0 SHARES

Posted: 7 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Team registration is open for the tenth annual Big Rail Diversity Challenge on 25 June 2025, at Newark Showground, featuring popular and new activities to promote diversity in the rail industry.

Credit: The Big Rail Diversity Challenge

Women in Rail and Nimble Media have announced that team registration is now open for the tenth edition of The Big Rail Diversity Challenge. Scheduled for 25 June 2025, at Newark Showground, the event will feature popular challenges from previous years alongside new activities aimed at emphasising the importance of diversity in the rail industry.

Since its inception in 2016, The Big Rail Diversity Challenge has seen an impressive growth of 80%, solidifying its place as a key event in the rail sector’s calendar. It continues to attract support from major industry stakeholders each year, highlighting the widespread commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Marie Daly, Chair of Women in Rail and Chief Customer & Culture Officer for Transport for Wales, emphasised the event’s significance: “Women in Rail envision an industry of diversity and equality and The Big Rail Diversity Challenge continues to champion this ideal. Bringing together the many sectors of rail to promote our core message and providing the chance to network and foster internal and external relationships – all while having a tremendous amount of fun and supporting the charity – is a unique opportunity that the industry grasps year on year.”

Described as a cross between It’s a Knockout and The Krypton Factor, the event offers a platform for team building and networking. Participants, organised into diverse and gender-balanced teams, compete in a series of fun mental, physical and skill-based challenges.

The Big Rail Diversity Challenge enjoys the backing of numerous key industry bodies, organisations and charities. Notably, the British Transport Police will return for the fifth year to support the ‘Diversity Sports Day’ challenge, which promotes teamwork and the diversity of skills.

With its mix of engaging activities and strong advocacy for diversity, The Big Rail Diversity Challenge continues to capture the industry’s enthusiasm and support, reflecting the vital work of Women in Rail in promoting equality within the sector.