PBH Rail Group expands Civil Engineering division with key appointments

PBH Rail Group has bolstered its newly launched Civil Engineering division with the appointment of a Technical Director and a Principal Geotechnical Engineer. Steve Scott joins as Technical Director, bringing 19 years of rail industry experience, while Lin Lee takes on the role of Principal Geotechnical Engineer, leveraging his 17 years of expertise.

Steve Scott, an Incorporated Engineer, previously specialised in bridge inspection and assessment at Amey, focusing on masonry arches. At PBH Rail, he will lead the civils consulting team, serve as a Contractor Responsible Engineer (CRE) for Inter-Disciplinary Checks (IDC), and oversee civil engineering designs and structure reviews for track renewal schemes.

Lin Lee, who holds an MEng in Civil Engineering from the University of Leeds, comes from The Spencer Group where he was a Senior Geotechnical Engineer. He will support various teams within PBH Rail, including Overhead Electrification (OLE) foundation, Permanent Way formation and trackbed design. Lin’s role includes co-ordinating ground investigations for the Survey team.

These appointments follow a successful year for PBH Rail Group, marked by a 10% increase in annual turnover, reaching £11 million. Last month, Gary Robson was appointed to lead the new Civils team.

Steve Scott expressed enthusiasm about joining PBH Rail: “It is an honour to be joining PBH Rail. I have worked alongside PBH on a number of projects, and I am joining at what is a very exciting time for the company. I am looking forward to supporting the growth of the Civils division with new opportunities and talent.”

Lin Lee said: “PBH Rail’s reputation within the industry is second to none, and I am thrilled to be joining the team. As Principal Geotechnical Engineer, I am looking forward to supporting the four core departments within the business, OLE, Permanent Way, and Survey as well as driving the Civils division forward to offer a full suite of design services.”

Mark Bonner, Managing Director at PBH Rail, welcomed the new additions, stating: “We are thrilled to be welcoming both Steve and Lin to the team. Their combined experience within the rail industry underpins our commitment to delivering the best service possible in full-service rail infrastructure.”

Founded in 2003, PBH Rail Group specialises in rail projects across the UK and internationally. The York-based company now employs 96 staff members across its divisions: Permanent Way, Track Engineering, OLE, Survey and Civils. The new Civils division aims to support existing demand for civil design within PBH Rail and develop new business opportunities.