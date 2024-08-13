Caltrain welcomes first passengers on new electric trains

0 SHARES

Posted: 13 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Caltrain’s new electric fleet promises faster, greener transit on the San Francisco Peninsula, with shorter journeys between San Francisco and San Jose.

Credit: Caltrain

Caltrain has announced that it has officially launched its state-of-the-art electric fleet, marking a historic milestone in public transportation along the San Francisco Peninsula. After nearly a decade of construction, the introduction of these electric trains represents a significant shift towards faster, more frequent and environmentally sustainable transit options.

The debut event featured a VIP tour, where participants – including federal, state and local officials, as well as transportation, business, labour and community leaders – experienced the new trains first-hand. The 30-minute round-trip journey from San Francisco offered a glimpse into the future of commuting in the region.

Starting 11 August 2024, the new electric trains will begin regular service, with additional trains introduced weekly until full electrified service launches on 21 September. The transition to electric trains promises to enhance the experience for Caltrain riders by providing quicker, more frequent service. Notably, express trains will now cover the distance between San Francisco and San Jose in under an hour. The increased speed and efficiency will enable 16 stations to receive service every 15-20 minutes during peak hours, with all stations seeing trains every 30 minutes on weekends – improving access to cities across the network.

Beyond operational improvements, the electrification of Caltrain is expected to have a profound impact on the environment and public health. By replacing diesel-powered trains, the new electric fleet will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 250,000 metric tonnes annually – the equivalent of removing 55,000 cars from the road. This shift supports regional and state climate goals by lowering greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality and reducing traffic congestion. Furthermore, electrified service is anticipated to advance equity by reducing noise and air pollution in priority communities, while also expanding access and increasing service in these areas by 26%.

The electric trains are equipped with modern amenities, including Wi-Fi, digital displays, power outlets, energy-efficient lighting, and improved climate control systems. These enhancements, coupled with a quieter ride, are designed to offer a more comfortable and convenient experience for passengers.

The Caltrain Electrification Project has also had a significant economic impact, creating 33,000 jobs across 36 states. The collaboration involved in manufacturing the new trains and infrastructure highlights a commitment to sustainability, innovation and job creation.

Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose said: “This project is a win for riders already utilising commuter service and lays the groundwork for future high-speed rail service between San José and San Francisco and further innovation across the state.”