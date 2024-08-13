Voith sets benchmarks with products and services for sustainable rail transport

Global Railway Review

Voith will be exhibiting their products and services at Innotrans this September in Berlin, including their new CargoFlex.

The digital automatic coupler (DAC) will be one of the key topics at InnoTrans, which will bring together around 130,000 trade visitors from the mobility sectors of more than 56 countries in Berlin from September 24 to 27, 2024. Technology group Voith will also attend the event to showcase its innovative solutions and products for rail vehicles. Under the banner Mobility growth takes vision, Voith’s CargoFlex will be a key attraction for visitors to the company’s exhibition booth No. 130 in Hall 1.2.

Within the scope of the European Green Deal, the EU has set itself the ambitious target of having 30% of all goods transported by rail. One of the keys to achieving this is the significantly faster assembly and dispatching of freight trains as well as a much higher route capacity utilisation. To realise these goals, freight trains and locomotives in the EU are to be equipped with digital automatic couplers (DAC). The Voith CargoFlex plays a crucial role in this process. The automatic freight coupler, which makes freight transport by rail safer and more efficient, is currently undergoing testing and trials within the framework of the EU-Rail Flagship Project 5 TRANS4M-R.

Voith is making another contribution to sustainable mobility growth with its hybrid coupler for locomotives, the current version of which will also be on display in Berlin. The hybrid coupler allows both coupling to a draw hook and automatic coupling, because the head can be set to the automatic or manual position as required. This allows rail operators to gradually convert their fleets to the DAC.

The company’s coupling technology for passenger trains is also set to attract the interest of trade visitors. In many trains worldwide – from trams to subway and high-speed trains – couplers from Voith ensure a safe and reliable connection between rail vehicles. Rail couplings and gear units, whose portfolio Voith has expanded through strategic acquisitions in recent years, are yet another highlight at the trade fair.

These acquisitions have also resulted in new synergies in the service business that are already benefitting the operators of rail vehicles. All trade visitors wanting to find out about other innovations with which Voith is driving mobility growth in the rail segment are recommended to attend a presentation in Speakers’ Corner at 13:30 on 25 September 2024. Under the title “Coupler Innovations @ Voith”, the presentation will focus on current and upcoming developments in freight and passenger train couplers. Visitors can obtain more information about the company’s products, services and sustainability strategies at the Voith exhibition stand.