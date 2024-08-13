Northumberland line completes signalling and track installation

Posted: 13 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Engineers have completed key signalling and track work on the Northumberland line, moving closer to restoring passenger rail services after 60 years.

Credit: Network Rail

In a significant development for the Northumberland line project, Network Rail has announced that engineers have completed the installation and commissioning of a new signalling system and major track work, marking a crucial milestone in the restoration of passenger services to the region after more than 60 years.

Network Rail finalised the signalling system over the weekend of 3-4 August 2024, between Bedlington and Benton Junction. This section is where trains will transition from the East Coast Main Line to serve six stations along the Northumberland line.

This latest accomplishment builds on earlier progress made during Easter 2024, when signalling between Ashington and Bedlington had been activated, enabling freight services to operate to Lynemouth Power Station. The project has also seen the installation of over 25km of track and 22 sets of switches and crossings, essential for efficient train operations.

The Northumberland line project, with an investment nearing £300 million, aims to reconnect communities in Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham and Seaton Delaval to the rail network. Passenger services are expected to commence in December 2024, with the first trains running from Ashington, Newsham and Seaton Delaval. The remaining stations will open the following year in 2025.

David Ball, Network Rail’s senior sponsor for the project, highlighted the extensive efforts involved in reviving the line, stating, “This programme has been much more than dusting off some old infrastructure. Bringing this line back to life has meant renewing almost everything that remained since the last passenger service in the mid-60s, with a brand new signalling system and new track both key to getting the journey times and capacity – alongside the existing freight services – that will make this line a critical part of the North East rail network.”

As the project nears completion, the focus remains on finalising the remaining phases to ensure the line is ready for passenger service, promising smooth and reliable journeys for the region’s residents.