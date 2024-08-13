GB Railfreight expands fleet with new electric locomotives

GB Railfreight (GBRf) has announced the acquisition of four new electric Class 18 hybrid+ shunt locomotives, marking a significant addition to its growing fleet. These locomotives are expected to play a crucial role in the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the sustainability of Great Britain’s supply chains.

The Class 18 locomotives will be distributed across GBRf’s various sites and will be deployed to support supply chain operations (SCO) services for Network Rail. These services are integral to ensuring that essential materials and components for maintaining railway safety and efficiency are delivered as needed.

The introduction of these locomotives is part of GBRf’s broader decarbonisation strategy, which includes several key initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions. In addition to the Class 18s, GBRf has ordered 30 new hybrid Class 99 locomotives, scheduled to enter service in 2025. The company is also transitioning all of its sites to renewable energy sources, implementing an electric vehicle incentivisation scheme for staff, and planning to replace its van fleet with electric vehicles once current leases expire.

Manufactured by Clayton Equipment Ltd, the Class 18 locomotives are equipped with an on-board battery, which can be charged via a three-phase electric supply or through regenerative braking. They also feature a diesel engine that complies with EU Stage V emissions standards, contributing to their overall environmental performance.

David Golding, Asset Director at GB Railfreight, said: “The Class 18 hybrid+ shunt locomotives are another exciting step forward for GB Railfreight in modernising and decarbonising our business. By utilising them on SCO services, we’re making sure our partnership delivers a greener, more sustainable railway that works better for everyone.”

Ross Theobald, Delivery Director of Supply Chain Services at Network Rail, added, “A greener supply chain helps us to operate more sustainably, with cleaner air for the people and wildlife that live nearby.”

The addition of these locomotives underscores GBRf’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations while supporting the vital functions of the railway network.