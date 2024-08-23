Digital in-cab signalling testing advances for East Coast Main Line

Posted: 23 August 2024

The successful completion of dynamic ETCS testing for Govia Thameslink Railway’s Class 387 and DB Cargo’s Class 66 marks a key advancement in the East Coast Digital Programme, setting the stage for further digital signalling integration.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has announced that the East Coast Main Line has reached a milestone with the completion of dynamic European Train Control System (ETCS) testing for key trains in both passenger and freight sectors. The tests, conducted at Network Rail’s Rail Innovation and Development Centre (RIDC) in Melton, mark significant progress in the introduction of digital in-cab signalling on the line.

The testing involved two First in Class (FiC) trains: Govia Thameslink Railway’s Great Northern Class 387/1 Electrostar 387101 and DB Cargo’s Class 66 locomotive 66039. The Class 387, a commuter unit from the widely used Electrostar family, and the Class 66, a staple of Britain’s freight operations, had been subjected to a range of operational scenarios to ensure compatibility with the ETCS system.

The dynamic testing is a crucial phase of the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) and future ETCS deployments, aimed at modernising signalling systems. This stage has seen collaboration between Network Rail, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), Porterbrook, DB Cargo, and equipment providers Alstom (for the Class 387) and Siemens Mobility (for the Class 66).

Following the successful completion of these tests, the next step involves accumulating fault-free running mileage for both trains as part of the ongoing approvals process.

Ed Akers, Network Rail’s Industry Partnership Director for ECDP, said: “This is significant progress with two strategically important fleets. Our partners have worked hard on both these projects to get to this point – those efforts will provide ongoing benefits with durable designs for key fleets. Preparing all the fleets is ECDP’s biggest challenge, but the facilities at RIDC are helping us take big steps forward toward a digital future.”

Aaron Meakin, GTR’s Senior Programme Delivery Manager for ERTMS, said: “Completing dynamic testing is a huge achievement. The Class 387 will be the country’s first major commuter fleet to have this technology retrofitted, and we’re looking forward to completing the work to the remaining 28 units at our depot in Hornsey, north London.”