Network Rail appoints AtkinsRéalis for major signalling and telecommunications project

Posted: 19 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL) has announced that it has secured a major contract with Network Rail to upgrade the signalling and telecommunications infrastructure in the UK’s Eastern region. This region, which covers over 6,000 miles of track, is crucial to the UK’s rail network.

Under the Eastern Routes Partnership Framework, AtkinsRéalis has been chosen as one of two suppliers for Lot 2A, focused on generalist signalling and telecommunications. The contract is valued up to £150 million over five years, with the possibility of extension for an additional five years, potentially reaching £300 million. The work will include renewing and enhancing interlockings, level crossings, networks, trackside equipment and telecommunications systems.

Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis, said: “Rail networks are facing new and increasing demands from passengers and businesses, meaning modern signalling and communication are essential to the provision of sustainable, reliable transportation. Rail is one of our core sectors and this appointment reinforces our position as a market leader delivering high-quality infrastructure and digital technology which meets the evolving needs of the industry.”

The Eastern region is a key part of the UK’s rail network, stretching from Scotland to London and handling significant passenger and freight traffic. Much of the existing infrastructure is over 40 years old, prompting Network Rail’s investment in updates.

AtkinsRéalis has been selected for its proven ability to collaborate effectively with supply chain partners. The Eastern Routes Partnership Framework, which builds on Network Rail’s alliance model, emphasises innovative solutions for reducing carbon emissions, enhancing biodiversity, and adding social value.

Jake Kelly, Managing Director for the Eastern Region at Network Rail, noted the framework’s role in improving train performance and collaboration with supply chain partners, stating, “The ERP framework allows us to work more effectively with our partners, leveraging their expertise for sustained improvements.”