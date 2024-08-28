Network Rail offers discount on track access charges to boost rail freight

0 SHARES

Posted: 28 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Network Rail is offering a six-month waiver on track access charges to train operators, aiming to boost rail freight and reduce road congestion and carbon emissions.

Credit: Network Rail

In a move aimed at bolstering the railway sector, particularly rail freight, Network Rail has announced that it has introduced a new initiative offering train operators discounts on track access charges. This measure is intended to encourage the development of new business on the railway, with the charges waived in full for the first six months as operators establish new traffic.

The initiative comes as part of broader efforts to increase rail freight, a sector that is recognised for its environmental and logistical benefits. A single freight train can remove up to 76 lorries from the nation’s roads, contributing significantly to reducing carbon emissions. Rail freight currently saves over one million tonnes of carbon annually, playing a crucial role in the UK’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

This discount scheme, which could be worth around £1,000 per train circulation depending on the train’s length and load, is available to all train operators and types of services that meet the eligibility criteria. However, the primary focus is on promoting rail freight, reflecting Network Rail’s commitment to supporting the sector’s growth.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “The rail freight sector plays a crucial role in keeping the country moving, providing a faster, greener and more efficient way of transporting goods. The government’s policy is to promote and grow the use of freight services across the country and make moving goods by rail the obvious choice for businesses, and this initiative will do just that.”

Network Rail’s Director for Planning and Regulation, Paul McMahon, said: “Rail freight is so important not just because it’s environmentally friendly but because it underpins so much of our economy in a sustainable way. But it’s not just words and cutting that carbon that will bring more freight to the tracks and off the roads – haulage is very price-sensitive and by bringing this discount in, we are doing our bit to help our freight customers.”

Maggie Simpson OBE, Director General of Rail Freight Group, said: “Many businesses are looking to move more freight by rail, but it can be a big step to start new services. This new scheme provides welcome support for the first six months of operation, helping customers and operators to open up new routes.”

Currently, more than 600 freight trains operate daily in Britain, serving various sectors including construction, car manufacturing, food, supermarkets and timber. The introduction of this discount is seen as a strategic move to further expand the role of rail freight in the UK’s transportation network.