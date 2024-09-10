California High-Speed Rail and Brisbane reach agreement, advancing Bay Area plans

The California High-Speed Rail Authority and Brisbane have settled key issues, paving the way for rail expansion and environmental improvements in the Baylands.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) and the City of Brisbane have announced that they have reached a settlement regarding the City’s lawsuit over the high-speed rail project. This agreement is a significant step towards advancing the rail project, while addressing key local concerns related to infrastructure and environmental impact.

Jim Ghielmetti, a member of CHSRA’s Board, said: “This settlement reflects the significant efforts of two public agencies to develop a path forward for the public which ensures we will carry out our responsibilities in a collaborative and open manner.”

“The City of Brisbane is pleased to have reached a settlement with the High-Speed Rail Authority. For the better part of two years, the City and the Authority reviewed complex issue after complex issue, consulted experts and agreed on responsible paths forward,” said Brisbane City Manager Jeremy Dennis. “We will continue to meet regularly in the years to come recognising that we both have a duty to protect the health and welfare of the current and future residents of the Brisbane Baylands.”

The settlement also addresses the need for environmental and safety improvements in the Brisbane Baylands, a site that was previously a landfill and rail yard. Former Brisbane City Manager Clay Holstine, under whose tenure settlement discussions began, mentioned efforts to secure funding for issues like sea level rise, which will benefit both businesses and future residents of the Baylands.

Key points of the settlement include plans for the California High-Speed Rail Authority to revise its proposed light maintenance facility (LMF) to reduce its footprint and avoid conflicts with city infrastructure. Both parties have also agreed to collaborate on aesthetic designs and explore funding opportunities for public health and safety improvements.

This settlement supports the ongoing development of California’s high-speed rail system, which is currently under construction with 119 miles in progress and plans to extend to 171 miles from Merced to Bakersfield. The project has created nearly 14,000 construction jobs, with the majority going to residents from disadvantaged communities.