Virgin Trains Ticketing survey reveals why some ticketing systems are failing customers

16 September 2024

According to Virgin Trains Ticketing, many Brits are missing out on significant savings from railcards and loyalty rewards due to perceived complexity, time constraints and a lack of awareness.

A recent study commissioned by Virgin Trains Ticketing, surveying 2,000 adults in the UK, highlights a significant issue: British train travellers are missing out on potentially huge savings due to inefficiencies in the ticketing and rewards systems. The research suggests that loyalty rewards and discount schemes like railcards, meant to ease travel costs, are falling short in attracting customers – mainly because many people find them too time-consuming, complicated, or simply unmotivating to use.

According to the study, 16.3 million train travellers in Great Britain currently do not own a railcard. Even though the average railcard holder saves about £140 per year, more than two-thirds of Brits don’t believe these cards would save them much money. The most common reasons cited were the perception that the process was too complicated (21%) or too time-consuming (23%). Some (21%) admitted that they simply “couldn’t be bothered.”

However, the survey shows that the potential savings are considerable. For instance, a 16-25 or 26-30 railcard offers a 33% discount on eligible travel, which means an advance open return journey from London to Manchester could be reduced from £109 to £72.55.

A key issue with current ticketing systems, including loyalty rewards and discount railcards, appears to be the user experience. Around 59% of respondents said they would be more likely to use such schemes if the process were simpler. This highlights a significant gap in the way ticketing systems are designed and communicated. While railcards and loyalty schemes can lead to huge savings, navigating these options can feel overwhelming or burdensome to many.

This confusion is likely contributing to the 14% of travellers who have accidentally purchased more expensive tickets or forgotten to use their railcards. This suggests that the current system may not be sufficiently streamlined or effectively communicating the benefits available to consumers.

In response, Virgin Trains Ticketing has taken steps to streamline the process. Travellers can now purchase railcards directly through the Virgin Trains Ticketing website or app, and for a limited time, they can get £10 off their next ticket. The company is also offering features like zero booking fees, split-ticketing options and the opportunity to use Virgin Points for further savings.

Mark Plowright, Director of Virgin Trains Ticketing, said: “We all wish our money could go a bit further. Railcards are one of the most efficient cash-savers out there, yet nearly two thirds (64%) of train travellers don’t own one. Many will know the pain of growing out of their young person’s railcard, but there are lots of others available that can help save money.”

With the rising cost of living and 85% of Brits prioritising value for money, the underutilisation of loyalty schemes highlights a missed opportunity. Many travellers who have used railcards are surprised by the savings they achieve. The study suggests that more effective communication and simplification of the process could enhance customer understanding and increase rail travel. Until these issues are addressed, the potential savings from railcards may remain largely untapped.