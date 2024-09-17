Etihad Rail Freight and Trojan partner to boost UAE logistics

Posted: 17 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Etihad Rail Freight and Trojan General Contracting have signed an agreement to enhance logistics and transportation services, supporting the UAE’s sustainability goals by shifting more freight from road to rail.

Credit: Etihad Rail

Etihad Rail Freight, a subsidiary of Etihad Rail and developer of the UAE National Rail Network, has announced that it has signed a Haulage Services Agreement with Trojan General Contracting, a leading UAE construction company. The partnership aims to provide comprehensive transportation and logistics services for Trojan’s aggregates, marking a strategic effort to enhance connectivity and supply chain efficiency across the country.

Through this agreement, Etihad Rail Freight will offer end-to-end logistics solutions, including first- and last-mile services, to transport aggregates from Trojan’s quarries in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and Fujairah. The goods will be moved via Etihad Rail Freight’s Al Ghail Dry Port rail terminal in RAK to major industrial hubs, including the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) and Dubai Industrial City (DIC). The partnership also includes secure storage solutions at these locations, ensuring a seamless and reliable transportation process.

Gunther J. Ferk, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight, said: “Building on the momentum of our freight operations, we are focused on enhancing our service offerings to clients by integrating seamlessly with existing providers to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions. This partnership aligns with our commitment to strengthening the UAE’s logistics infrastructure, while prioritising sustainability and safety.”

Mohamed Mahmoud, CEO of Trojan General Contracting, noted that the partnership will enhance operational efficiency, allowing the company to streamline logistics operations and make better use of time and resources.

The collaboration aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy, aiming to cut CO2 emissions in the road transport sector by 21% annually by 2050. Etihad Rail Freight’s services will contribute to reducing the country’s carbon footprint, equivalent to removing 8.2 million tonnes of CO2 annually, by shifting a significant portion of transport from road to rail.

Since its launch, Etihad Rail Freight has emerged as a key player in the UAE’s logistics sector, setting new standards for sustainable transportation and offering reliable solutions for a growing customer base.