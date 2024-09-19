Belfast Grand Central Station opens doors to passengers

Belfast Grand Central Station, a new multimodal transport hub, has opened its doors to passengers, marking a significant milestone in the city’s urban regeneration.

Belfast’s Grand Central Station, a new multimodal transport hub, has welcomed its first passengers as bus services begin operating from the terminus. This marks a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing urban regeneration efforts.

The station, designed by John McAslan + Partners in collaboration with Arup and Juno, is set to become the largest integrated transport facility in Northern Ireland when the rail platforms open later in September. It replaces the existing Europa bus centre and Great Victoria Street railway stations and is expected to handle around 20 million passenger journeys annually.

Inspired by Belfast’s industrial heritage, the station features a spacious concourse, retail areas and a modern design that reflects the city’s transformation. The station’s architecture incorporates elements of traditional railway and industrial buildings, creating a visually striking and functional space.

Sustainability has been a key consideration in the design, with features such as passive ventilation, solar panels and the use of local materials. The station is expected to play a crucial role in promoting sustainable transportation and economic growth in Belfast.

The opening of Belfast Grand Central Station is a significant achievement for the city and a positive step towards improving public transportation infrastructure and connectivity across Northern Ireland.

Chris Conway, Translink CEO, said: “We are excited to be opening this modern major transport interchange this week. With advanced customer features and integrated networks, it offers huge opportunity to grow public transport driving economic development across the region and play a major part in tacking the climate emergency. That means a better-connected future for people and communities for generations to come. I would like to thank the Minister and his Department for the funding and the wider NI Executive for their support in designating this as a Flagship Project. I would also like to thank the Translink team and the contractors for their commitment and dedication to get this project to this key stage.”