Northern restricts access to dating apps via on-board Wi-Fi

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Northern has blocked access to dating apps on its on-board Wi-Fi as part of the Friendly Wi-Fi scheme, which filters inappropriate content to ensure a safe environment for all passengers, especially children.

Credit: Northern

Northern, one of the UK’s largest train operators, has announced that its on-board Wi-Fi now blocks access to dating apps and websites. The move impacts passengers across the North of England who may be using Northern’s services in search of a relationship during their journeys. However, the company says this restriction is part of broader content filtering measures.

Northern’s Wi-Fi operates under the Friendly Wi-Fi scheme, which filters out certain categories of online content, including dating platforms, video streaming, gambling and adult material. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the UK Council for Child Internet Safety (UKCCIS), aims to ensure that on-board internet remains family-friendly, with an emphasis on protecting younger passengers from inappropriate material.

Matt Rice, Northern’s Chief Operating Officer, explained that while some dating sites maintain high standards of moderation, the company cannot guarantee that all content accessed via these platforms is appropriate for all passengers, particularly children.

Rice said: “We welcome millions of people on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations. Whilst some dating websites – and users – will operate with appropriate levels of self-moderation, some might not and it’s important that content not suitable for everyone to see or hear – particularly children – isn’t viewed on our trains. With some of the other banned categories – it’s simply about ensuring that there is sufficient bandwidth for all our customers to use while they’re on the go.”

Northern has been part of the Friendly Wi-Fi initiative since 2017, aligning with its focus on child internet safety and public content standards. The company, which operates nearly 2,500 services per day, also issued reminders in 2023 about the importance of avoiding NSFW (Not Suitable For Work) content on its trains. The NSFW warning covers a wide range of material, from inappropriate jokes to explicit imagery.