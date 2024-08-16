Northern re-introduces 12-week booking window for cheapest tickets

Northern, the UK’s second-largest train operator, has announced that it will now offer its cheapest Advance Purchase tickets for booking up to 12 weeks ahead of travel. This change, effective from 23 August 2024, significantly extends the booking window from the previous six weeks. Customers will now be able to secure tickets as far in advance as 15 November 2024, allowing for greater flexibility and savings on their journeys.

This reinstatement comes in response to customer demand for more opportunities to plan travel further ahead. Mark Powles, Northern’s Commercial and Customer Director, highlighted that Advance Purchase tickets can offer savings of up to 65% off standard fares.

Mark Powles said: “We’ve listened to our customers and are reinstating the 12-week booking period. Advance Purchase tickets offer great low fares to places all across our network and we hope this decision will encourage people to use the train to get out and explore the region.”

The return to a 12-week booking window marks a shift back to pre-pandemic practices. Since the onset of COVID-19 and the resulting travel restrictions, Northern had reduced the booking window to just six weeks. The decision to extend it again aligns with broader industry efforts to provide more certainty for travellers.

Advance Purchase tickets are available on selected routes across the Northern network. For further details, customers can visit Northern’s website.