Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver launch national rail safety initiative

Posted: 26 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver are partnering with law enforcement nationwide for Operation Clear Track, a campaign to raise awareness and enforce rail safety.

Credit: Amtrak

In a united effort to enhance public safety around railroad tracks, the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI), a national rail safety education non-profit, are partnering with hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders nationwide for Operation Clear Track. This initiative, part of the broader “See Tracks? Think Train®” Week, runs from 23-29 September 2024 and coincides with Rail Safety Week in Canada and Mexico.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws across the U.S. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the country, followed closely by incidents at railroad crossings. In 2023 alone, over 2,300 people had been injured or killed in the U.S. due to railroad crossing collisions or trespassing incidents.

During Operation Clear Track, first responders will be stationed at key railroad grade crossings and other strategic locations to educate the public on rail safety. These efforts include distributing safety materials and engaging with community members to emphasise the dangers of trespassing on railroad property and the importance of obeying crossing signals. A comprehensive map of Operation Clear Track locations highlights in-person events happening across the nation.

Amtrak Chief of Police D. Samuel Dotson said: “Operation Clear Track helps us engage with communities and reinforce the importance of safety around railroad tracks and crossings. Trespassing on tracks is not only dangerous, but also illegal. By reminding everyone to respect railroad crossings, while alerting them to the dangers of trespassing, we can collectively work to reduce tragic accidents and ensure the safety of our families and communities.”

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh said: “At Operation Lifesaver, Inc., we work every day to educate people on how to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains. We are grateful to Amtrak and first responders nationwide for their partnership and support of Operation Clear Track and See Tracks? Think Train® Week. Whether driving or on foot, whenever you see tracks, always be aware that a train may be approaching – and always follow all railroad signs and signals. Together, we can stop track tragedies.”

Justin Meko, Amtrak’s Vice President of Operational Safety, said: “As an industry, we must come together as one to drive public outreach and education efforts. Grade crossing accidents are preventable when people abide by federal, state and local laws and don’t take unnecessary risks.”

State Operation Lifesaver programmes are actively collaborating with first responders during Operation Clear Track to reduce rail-related incidents and empower individuals to stay safe around tracks and trains. The collective efforts during this week aim to foster a culture of safety and prevent further tragedies on the rails.