Train fare reductions announced for key East Yorkshire routes

Northern and TransPennine Express have announced significant fare reductions on two major train routes in East Yorkshire, in an effort to boost ridership. From 29 September until 21 December 2024, fares on services between Hull and both Scarborough and Selby will be reduced by 20% across all return tickets. Additionally, single tickets will be capped at 60% of the return fare, and season tickets will also see a 20% reduction.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the train operators to encourage more people to choose rail travel over road, potentially easing congestion and promoting sustainable transport options in the region.

Kerry Peters, Regional Director for Northern, said: “We have the capacity on our trains to move many more people about the region than we currently are – and this temporary price reduction is important to see if we can convince people to make the switch from road to rail. By slashing the price of tickets across the board, we hope it’ll prove a ‘catch-all’ whatever the purpose of people’s journeys.”

The discounted routes include Northern services between Hull and Selby, which stop at several stations, including Hessle, Ferriby and Brough, and the Hull to Scarborough route, with stops at Seamer, Bridlington and Beverley, among others. TransPennine Express also offers services between Hull and Selby, calling at Brough and Howden.

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We hope these affordable prices will encourage more people to use rail for their commute or travel for leisure.”

Councillor Mark Leronimo, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Transportation, Roads, and Highways, said: “The trial will also help the council deliver on a number of priorities, identified by our residents, set out in our community plan, including responding to the climate emergency and delivering economic growth that works for all.”

The 12-week fare reduction trial offers an opportunity for residents to save money and explore more sustainable travel options, whether for commuting or leisure.