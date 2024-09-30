Sydney Metro T3 Bankstown Line conversion moves forward with major upgrades

Work on converting Sydney’s T3 Bankstown Line to metro standards has begun, with major infrastructure upgrades planned to improve safety and modernise the 130-year-old rail corridor.

Sydney Metro has announced that work is progressing on the conversion of Sydney’s T3 Bankstown Line to metro standards, following the award of a major infrastructure contract to Australian-owned railway company, Martinus. This project, part of the Sydney Metro Southwest Metro Conversion, will involve significant upgrades to 15 bridges and 66 locations, including car parks and roads along the Sydenham to Bankstown corridor.

Starting from 30 September 2024, the year-long programme of works will focus on installing safety barriers, bollards, fencing and other protective structures to enhance safety for Sydney Metro’s future driverless trains. These upgrades aim to modernise the 130-year-old rail corridor and ensure it meets current safety standards.

While the project seeks to minimise disruptions, some changes to traffic and pedestrian routes and occasional out-of-hours work will be necessary. The community will be informed of upcoming construction activities via email notifications, road signage and updates on the Sydney Metro website.

In addition to safety upgrades, the conversion will introduce features such as mechanical gap filler technology, allowing seamless access to metro trains, and upgrades to Bankstown Station to accommodate both Sydney Trains and Sydney Metro services. Key signalling and communication systems will also be installed to support the new metro network.

During the closure, free bus services will be provided to assist the tens of thousands of commuters affected. Details on the temporary transport arrangements, including fare-free travel on dedicated bus routes, can be found on the Transport for NSW website.

Once completed, the metro will offer faster, more reliable journeys, with travel times from Bankstown to Central reduced to 28 minutes, and significant improvements for commuters across the network.