Consilium Safety Group to acquire Italian fire safety specialist ISE

Consilium Safety Group, a global leader in fire, flame and gas safety solutions, has announced its agreement to acquire Italian company ISE (Ingegneria dei Sistemi Elettronici), a specialist in customisable fire safety solutions for the rolling stock industry. The acquisition, which is still subject to regulatory approval, will enhance Consilium’s capabilities in safety technology for demanding environments like global rail systems.

Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, CEO of Consilium, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our Safety Tech leadership strategy. It strengthens our innovation capabilities and expertise in advanced rolling stock safety technologies certified to operate in the most regulated and demanding environments in global rolling stock, while significantly broadening our market reach. Moreover, it underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing customer value while protecting lives, values and the planet.”

ISE, with over 30 years of experience in railway systems and 15 years in fire safety, is known for its SIL-2 certified fire detection and suppression systems. The company’s solutions are designed to meet stringent safety standards, protecting passengers, crew and assets in the rail industry.

Daniele Bianchi, CEO of ISE, said: “By combining our forces, we will provide a comprehensive safety solutions portfolio to our customers, unlocking additional resources and expertise to enhance greater safety for passengers, crew and assets. Consilium’s global reputation and worldwide aftermarket coverage, with its presence in over 55 countries, will enable us to reach even more customers globally. This is a fulfillment of our long-held aspiration at ISE.”

The acquisition is expected to open further opportunities for both companies, particularly in expanding into new energy sectors and wind power, according to Lind af Hageby.