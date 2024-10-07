Heathrow Express appoints Aoife Considine as new Business Lead

Posted: 7 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Heathrow Express has appointed Aoife Considine as its new Business Lead, succeeding Daniel Edwards, following her previous roles at the company and her recent work in enhancing its commercial and digital strategies.

Credit: Heathrow Express

Heathrow Express, the dedicated rail service linking Heathrow Airport to Central London, has announced the appointment of Aoife Considine as its new Business Lead. Considine, a chartered engineer, has a notable history with the company, having previously served as the Professional Head of Engineering from 2018 to 2020.

During her tenure in that role, Considine was responsible for overseeing the safe maintenance of the train fleet and managing the leasing of trains to TfL Rail ahead of the Elizabeth Line’s launch. She also played a key role in preparations for the closure of the Old Oak Common depot.

After earning her MBA from Imperial College London, she re-joined Heathrow Express in May 2023 as Head of Commercial Strategy & Planning. In this capacity, she led several capital investment initiatives and supported the Surface Access commercial team. Most recently, she acted as Interim Head of Digital, where she worked with the Marketing & Digital team to enhance the company’s online presence.

Aoife Considine said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Heathrow Express. Having worked closely with the team in the past, I’ve seen first-hand their commitment to innovation, safety, and providing an exceptional service to our customers, whilst continuing to enhance the customer experience and drive forward new opportunities for growth.”

Considine’s appointment comes as she prepares to succeed Daniel Edwards, the current Business Lead, who will be stepping down on 14 October 2024.