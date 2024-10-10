Belfast Grand Central Station to open for rail services on 13 October 2024

Posted: 10 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Belfast Grand Central Station will officially open for rail services on 13 October, offering enhanced connectivity as the city’s new main transport hub.

Credit: Translink

Translink has announced that Belfast Grand Central Station will officially open for rail services this 13 October 2024, marking a significant milestone in the city’s transportation network. The long-awaited reopening of the Belfast to Lisburn rail line will also occur, with the first train to depart from the new station being an Enterprise service to Dublin at 08:05. The first arriving train will be from Portadown, scheduled to reach Belfast Grand Central at 09:15.

Translink, Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, has confirmed that Belfast Grand Central Station will now serve as the city’s main terminus for both rail and coach services. A new timetable has been introduced and is available online via the Translink website and Journey Planner.

Hilton Parr, Translink’s General Manager for Rail Services, highlighted the importance of the station, stating, “The operational opening for buses has been extremely smooth and feedback from customers and visitors very positive. We are now very much looking forward to welcoming train passengers from Sunday. With bus, coach and train services now fully operational, we are encouraging everyone to consider using public transport and start enjoying the benefits of more ‘me time’ on board while helping to create a better-connected, more sustainable city for the benefit of everyone.”

The station’s bus and coach services have been running smoothly, with positive feedback from passengers. Translink is encouraging the public to take advantage of the integrated transport system, promoting the environmental and personal benefits of public transport.