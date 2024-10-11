Lithuanian government approves plan for regional stations on Rail Baltica line

The Lithuanian government has approved a plan to develop regional stations along the Rail Baltica line from Kaunas to the Latvian border, enhancing passenger and freight connectivity in the region.

The Lithuanian government has approved a special plan for the development of regional stations along the Rail Baltica railway from Kaunas to the Lithuanian-Latvian border, marking a significant step forward in the integration of regional areas into the broader European rail network. The new plan aims to enhance both passenger connectivity and freight transportation across the country.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Mindaugas Tarnauskas, said: “Regional stations are an important part of the Rail Baltica project, providing more convenient connections and freight transportation opportunities on the new railway. It is now particularly important to ensure that the construction of the European railway is accelerated in Lithuania.”

The plan enables the construction of up to seven regional stations and stops, including passenger and freight hubs. These stations, which include Vaškai, Joniškėlis, Ramygala and Jonava, among others, will provide critical infrastructure for local communities and facilitate future rail expansions. The engineering infrastructure required for these stations has been approved, paving the way for continuous development.

Rail Baltica, a pan-Baltic railway project, is designed to connect the Baltic states with the European railway network, significantly improving cross-border transportation. The section between Kaunas and the Lithuanian-Latvian border is under active construction, with work already underway on a 29.2km section towards Panevėžys.

The approved stations will fall under three distinct types: basic, landmark and platform stations, tailored to meet varying regional needs. These developments are part of broader efforts to enhance Lithuania’s railway connectivity, which will include not only regional stations but also international connections to key cities like Vilnius, Panevėžys and links to airports.

“In the future, according to the needs, priorities and available funding, it will be possible to build up to seven regional railway stations and stops… The installation of regional railway stations and stops will ensure continuous infrastructure development in the next phases,” said Justas Vyžintas, LTG Infra Head for Rail Baltica Management.