Northern introduces fuel-saving innovations for diesel fleet

Posted: 14 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Northern has developed a data-driven model that optimises train driving patterns, potentially reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 7%, with trials underway on key routes across the North East.

Northern, in collaboration with Chrome Angel Solutions and auticon, has developed a model aimed at significantly reducing fuel consumption across its diesel train network. This new initiative uses data science to calculate the optimal driving speed and braking patterns for each route, guiding train drivers to adopt more fuel-efficient driving habits while maintaining punctual services.

An early trial conducted between Middlesbrough and Whitby in North Yorkshire indicated a potential 7% reduction in fuel consumption, which would also lead to an equivalent decrease in CO2 emissions. Northern, which spends around £50 million annually on fuel, is now planning further tests on six key routes across the North East to gauge the real-world impact of this innovation.

Rob Warnes, Northern’s Strategic Development Director, emphasised the importance of this project, stating: “Along with the rest of the UK rail industry, Northern is working towards phasing out diesel-only trains by 2040. However, with only 25% of our network electrified, diesel trains remain integral to our operation and, as such, we want to make sure we operate them in the most fuel-efficient way. This has been a fascinating, year-long project and it’s great to see the proof on concept realised so that we can now expand trials and build the case for implementation.”

The initiative is part of Northern’s broader commitment to decarbonisation and sustainability, funded by the Northern Innovation Fund and the UK Department for Transport’s TRIG programme. It also supports the company’s focus on neuro-inclusion and diversity in the workplace, thanks to the involvement of auticon, a company that advocates for career opportunities for people with autism.

Northern’s project is poised to bring both environmental and financial benefits, contributing to the rail industry’s broader goal of reducing carbon emissions.