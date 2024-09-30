Northern enhances website accessibility with new features

Northern has announced that it has introduced a series of enhancements to its website to improve accessibility for customers seeking train times and service updates. The railway operator has integrated the Recite Me software, allowing users to customise how they interact with the site.

With Recite Me, customers can adjust the font, text size and colour to suit their needs, and use a read-aloud function. This software is particularly beneficial for neurodivergent individuals and those with visual impairments. Additionally, it supports over 100 languages, making the site more accessible to non-English speakers.

Mark Cutter, Chair of Northern’s Accessibility User Group (NAUG), said: “Implementing technologies like Recite Me into the website makes information more accessible, which gives disabled people more confidence to travel. Too often the way that information is presented can exclude people. Embedding choice and flexibility into the website in this way will reduce barriers, and facilitate engagement with Northern. Children, older people, those with visual impairments and those with learning differences such as dyslexia and dyspraxia are just some of those who can benefit from making the website more accessible in this way.”

Mark Powles, Northern’s Commercial and Customer Director, said: “Recite Me is a great tool and will make it easier for customers to use our website so they can book tickets and find all of the information they need. We are always working to make our services more accessible and inclusive to give everyone the confidence to travel by train.”

This update follows another recent website enhancement aimed at streamlining processes for refunds, complaints, and inquiries. The site now includes an AI-assisted chat bot to connect customers with Northern’s Customer Experience Centre, alongside traditional phone and in-person support options.

These changes reflect Northern’s broader commitment to making rail travel more accessible for all.