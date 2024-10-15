Norfolk Southern boosts hurricane relief efforts with additional $400,000 donation

Posted: 15 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Norfolk Southern Corporation has donated an additional $400,000 to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief, while offering grants to employees affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Credit: Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has announced a contribution of $400,000 to the American Red Cross, aimed at supporting large-scale relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This new donation brings the company’s total disaster recovery support in 2024 to $775,000.

In addition to its corporate donations, Norfolk Southern has activated its Employee Disaster Relief Program, offering grants to employees affected by the hurricanes to help cover disaster-related expenses and losses. Company executives, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Orr, have been on the ground with local operations teams in North Carolina, assessing damage and delivering supplies to impacted employees.

“As we stand alongside our communities during this challenging time, we’re not just offering financial support – we’re providing hope and helping rebuild what’s been lost,” said Norfolk Southern Director NS Foundation and Community Impact Kristin Wong. “This donation reinforces our commitment to being a trusted partner in recovery, not only for those communities impacted by the storms but also for our own team members who have been affected. Together, we’re making sure they have the resources needed for both immediate relief and long-term recovery.”

Norfolk Southern has maintained a longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross, contributing $250,000 annually through the Red Cross’s Annual Disaster Giving Program. This latest donation follows $100,000 provided last week for Hurricane Helene relief and builds on prior support for other disaster responses, including Hurricane Debby.

The company is also encouraging its employees to donate to relief efforts, offering a two-to-one matching programme, and continues to host blood drives to support the Red Cross’s ongoing mission.