Etihad Rail and Emerge partner to solarise Ghuweifat freight terminal

17 October 2024

Etihad Rail’s partnership with Emerge to install solar and battery systems at the Ghuweifat terminal will generate up to 85% of its electricity needs, advancing the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.

Credit: Etihad Rail

In a significant step toward reducing its carbon footprint, Etihad Rail has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Emerge – a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) and EDF Group. The partnership will see the installation of a 600kWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system and a 2.56MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Etihad Rail’s Ghuweifat freight terminal. This initiative is designed to generate up to 85% of the terminal’s electricity needs, cutting both operational costs and carbon emissions.

This solar energy project aligns with the UAE’s ambitious Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, furthering efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable energy across key sectors. The Ghuweifat terminal, located near the Saudi Arabian border, is crucial for regional logistics and will soon operate largely on solar power during daylight hours, with energy storage ensuring minimal reliance on the grid at night. By harnessing renewable energy, the terminal aims to decarbonise its operations and reduce CO2 emissions by more than 8,500 tonnes throughout the project’s duration.

Etihad Rail’s CEO, Shadi Malak, said: “This initiative is a cornerstone of our vision to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations. With the support of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, we are leading the charge in the shift to a low-carbon and energy efficient economy. By collaborating with Emerge and initiating the transition to solar power, we are not only reducing our environmental impact, but also building greener and more resilient supply chains, thus, supporting our nation’s goals and ambitions for a more sustainable future.”

This solar initiative is a cornerstone of Etihad Rail’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. It not only reflects the rail operator’s proactive approach to sustainability but also sets a precedent for the wider transportation and logistics sector in the Middle East. With the integration of renewable energy, Etihad Rail is positioned to play a vital role in reducing emissions from the UAE’s transport sector by 21% annually by 2050.