Etihad Rail unveils new brand identity to align with UAE’s vision and growth

7 October 2024

Etihad Rail has unveiled a new brand identity, aligning with the UAE’s vision for enhanced connectivity and sustainable growth, featuring a refreshed logo, mission and values.

Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has announced the launch of its new brand identity. The rebrand features a modernised logo, alongside a refreshed mission, vision and values. This move is designed to reflect the company’s comprehensive strategy, expansion plans and future growth aspirations.

The updated identity, rooted in the nation’s “Spirit of the Union,” symbolises the connectivity and cohesion created by the rail network, linking the various cities and regions of the UAE. The rebranding aligns closely with the UAE leadership’s broader vision for national development, as championed by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail. Sheikh Theyab has emphasised the role of the railway network in recognising and advancing the UAE’s national achievements.

The company’s new vision centres on serving the UAE by offering enhanced connectivity and opportunities through a safe, sustainable rail system. The railway network aims to link communities and industries, promoting growth across the country. Recent milestones include the launch of freight train operations, the integration of the UAE’s National Rail Network with a future passenger station in Sharjah, and ongoing development of passenger train services, marking significant progress in the country’s rail sector.

Etihad Rail’s re-designed logo draws inspiration from the falcon, a symbol of speed, agility, and precision. The logo’s elements, such as the falcon’s eye, the silhouette of a train, and the railway tracks, reflect the company’s vision of deliberate and determined progress towards its goals.

Accompanying the new logo is the slogan “We Move Together,” which highlights Etihad Rail’s dedication to enhancing connectivity across the UAE, fostering both social and economic ties. The company’s core values – Committed, Considerate, Creative and Connected -further reinforce its promise to deliver integrated services that benefit both people and industries.

This rebranding also extends to Etihad Rail’s subsidiaries – Etihad Rail Freight, Etihad Rail Infrastructure and Etihad Rail Mobility -demonstrating a holistic approach to improving logistics, freight transportation, and passenger services.