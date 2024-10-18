GTR raises over £15,000 for mental health charity Mind in inaugural fundraising week

Posted: 18 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Govia Thameslink Railway employees raised over £15,000 for mental health charity Mind during their first-ever company-wide fundraising week to support mental health awareness and care.

Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

Employees of Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has successfully raised £15,194 for mental health charity Mind during its first-ever companywide fundraising event, “The BIG Fundraising Week.” The week-long initiative, aligned with World Mental Health Day, featured a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness and funds for mental health support.

The fundraising activities included station relay races, rowing challenges, cycling events, bake sales and a prize draw, all organised across GTR’s network. The funds raised contribute towards a three-year partnership between GTR and Mind, which aims to raise £75,000 in total for the charity. This partnership is designed to help remove the stigma around mental health and promote open conversations on the subject, especially among GTR’s workforce and the public.

Angie Doll, CEO of GTR, said: “We carry millions of people on our services every day, and therefore have a responsibility to look out for those travelling. With the ability to reach a huge customer-base, we hope our partnership with Mind will not only help to raise awareness of the support that’s available, but also reassure people that it’s ok to open up about mental health and to ask for help.”

The fundraising event comes at a time when mental health concerns are on the rise. One in four people in the UK is affected by mental health issues each year, and GTR’s efforts reflect a growing recognition of the need for accessible mental health support.

In addition to its partnership with Mind, GTR has extended mental health support to its employees through in-house occupational health services, mental health first aiders and access to trauma practitioners. The company also offers specialist counselling to frontline staff, reflecting its commitment to supporting its 7,500-strong workforce.

Key fundraising activities during the week included a 125-mile row-a-thon from Bedford to Blackfriars, a station relay race from Eastbourne to Brighton, and a static bikeathon at Blackfriars, where colleagues cycled over 200 miles. These efforts helped unite employees for a common cause, while raising both awareness and funds for mental health support.

GTR’s continued partnership with Mind aims to foster a supportive work environment and encourage open conversations about mental health, contributing to a larger societal shift towards prioritising mental wellbeing.