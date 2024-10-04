Thameslink launches audio guide for blind and partially sighted passengers

Thameslink has announced that it has introduced a new audio guide to help blind and partially sighted passengers navigate its fleet of 115 Class 700 trains. The guide, developed with input from Dave Smith, a blind passenger from Redhill, Surrey, aims to ease the travel experience for those with visual impairments by providing crucial information about the train’s layout and safety features.

Smith, a member of Thameslink’s Accessibility Advisory Panel, shared his thoughts on the project, stating, “I use these trains all the time but for someone else who is blind or partially sighted it can be incredibly daunting. When you can’t see, it’s difficult to understand your environment and what’s around you. Anyone can log onto the Thameslink website and listen to this audio guide before setting off, helping them understand the train layout before they travel, helping reduce any anxieties.”

Accessible via the Thameslink website, the guide outlines features such as:

Accessible carriages located in the centre of the train, equipped with wheelchair spaces and accessible toilets

Handrails with contrasting colours for better visibility, automated announcements and wide corridors

Instructions on how to use the emergency communication system and the layout of the toilet facilities.

Antony Merlyn, Thameslink’s Accessibility Engagement Manager, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, “Dave has a unique insight into the challenges for blind or partially sighted travelling by train. We hope this audio guide gives people the added confidence to travel with us and regain their independence.”

Thameslink plans to release more audio guides, and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the parent company, is supporting the creation of additional guides for other trains and stations, partnering with the national sight loss charity Thomas Pocklington Trust to enhance accessibility across the network.