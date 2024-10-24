QTS Group expands operations across England

Rail contractor QTS Group is opening new locations across England, increasing its workforce and enhancing services to support growing rail infrastructure demands.

Credit: QTS Group

National rail contractor QTS Group has announced a major expansion of its operations, opening new locations across England to better serve the rail infrastructure needs of the country. Headquartered in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, this move represents a significant phase of growth for the company, which aims to enhance its service delivery and support future demand across the UK.

As part of the expansion, QTS Group plans to significantly increase its workforce. Currently employing over 700 people, the company is now recruiting for roles such as engineers, commercial staff and health and safety professionals, with a focus on supporting operations at its new site in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. This facility, featuring both an office and a yard, will handle emergency call-outs and service recent contract wins in the North-West and Central region, in addition to existing frameworks in the Eastern area.

The Leighton Buzzard location is strategically positioned to serve the Home Counties and London, marking a key milestone in QTS’s efforts to strengthen its presence in these regions.

Additional expansions include a new office and depot facility in St Helen’s, which will provide support for a range of rail services, including CAM, renewals, fencing and vegetation management in the North-West and Central region. The company has also opened a central office in Manchester on King Street, which will act as a key hub for project management and client engagement in the North-West.

In response to growing demand, QTS Group is expanding its facilities in the Penrith area by adding a new yard to its existing office and operational site in Shap, increasing its service capabilities in Cumbria. Similarly, the opening of a new industrial unit in Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire, which includes an office, will support emergency earthworks in the North-West and Central region, as well as operations in the Wales & Western region.

Andy Steel, Managing Director of QTS Group, said: “This expansion marks a significant step forward for QTS Group as we strengthen our operations across England and Wales. By establishing new offices and facilities, we are not only positioning ourselves to better serve our clients but also creating vital employment opportunities in key regions.”

QTS Group’s new locations are expected to play a critical role in enhancing regional capabilities and supporting both emergency response services and planned rail works across the UK, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality services to its customers.