Metro Ligero Oeste partners with Alstom for overhaul of Madrid tram fleet

Posted: 31 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Alstom and Metro Ligero Oeste will begin an overhaul of key tram systems in January 2025, with work continuing through 2029 to enhance safety and service reliability for Madrid commuters.

Metro Ligero Oeste (MLO), a key public transport operator in Madrid, has announced that it has entered into a strategic contract with Alstom for a mid-life overhaul of its 27 Citadis trams. This partnership aims to enhance operational safety, reliability and efficiency for MLO’s tram fleet, which has served Madrid since 2007.

The comprehensive maintenance contract will address critical systems such as the braking system, bogies, circuit breakers, vehicle couplings, inter-car shock absorbers and the emergency brake control unit. This extensive project will be managed in two phases, set to begin in January 2025 and expected to conclude by 2029.

Alstom, a longstanding partner of MLO, will conduct the engineering, testing and final adjustments from its Pinto industrial site near Madrid. The contract underscores a mutual commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable transport solutions to Madrid’s residents, ensuring both safety and reliability remain top priorities.

“This agreement with Alstom Spain reaffirms our confidence in a key partner for the proper performance of our service; and it is a guarantee of optimisation of the efficiency of maintenance processes, as well as a key commitment to the safety and continuity of the services we provide to our passengers,” said Pablo Escoda, general manager of Metro Ligero Oeste.

“We thank Metro Ligero Oeste for renewing its confidence in Alstom Spain. Our entire team, from our centres in Madrid, provides industrial and technological support to operators and passengers to build sustainable, safe, smart and inclusive mobility,” said Leopoldo Maestu, Manager Director Alstom in Spain.

Alstom has supported MLO with tram maintenance and materials supply for 17 years. This new agreement strengthens that partnership, aligning with Alstom’s broader mission to support sustainable urban mobility.