Bombela Operating Company awarded Train Operator of the Year in South Africa

Posted: 1 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Bombela Operating Company, a subsidiary of RATP Dev, has been awarded Train Operator of the Year for its operation of the Gautrain, a high-speed rail service connecting OR Tambo Airport, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Credit: Railway Industry Awards

RATP Dev has announced that its subsidiary, Bombela Operating Company (BOC), has been recognised as the Train Operator of the Year at the inaugural Rail Industry Awards organised by the South African Railway Safety Regulator in Johannesburg. This award highlights BOC’s role in operating the Gautrain, a high-speed rail service connecting OR Tambo Airport, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Since its launch in 2010, the Gautrain has become a significant project in South Africa, known for its public-private partnership model. Over the past 14-years, the service has completed more than 192 million passenger trips and maintains an availability and punctuality rate exceeding 90%.

The award acknowledges the efforts of BOC’s workforce, which includes over 2,100 employees involved in the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the Gautrain. BOC emphasises its commitment to safety and customer satisfaction in its operations.

Mehdi Sinaceur, RATP Dev’s Deputy CEO, said: “As the majority shareholder and technical partner of Bombela Operating Company, we demonstrate our enduring commitment to world-class urban rail service in South Africa every day. This award recognises the tried-and-tested technical expertise of RATP Group and our local teams, as well as the socio-economic and inclusive development we bring to the Gautrain community through our B-BBEE level 2 involvement.”

“This is our modest contribution towards delivering a multimodal, integrated public transport system while promoting South Africa as a preferred investment destination. We support mobility day in, day out, and during the major sporting events hosted by the country,” said Nthabiseng Kubheka, CEO of Bombela Operating Company.

RATP Dev, a significant player in the global public transport sector, continues to focus on socio-economic development and mobility improvements in the regions it serves. The company aims to ensure that the Gautrain remains a notable example of innovation and quality in public transport.