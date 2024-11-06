SMRT partners with CRRC Sifang to enhance train maintenance and commuter experience

Posted: 6 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

SMRT has partnered with CRRC Sifang to trial advanced monitoring and eco-friendly upgrades on its C151B trains, aiming to enhance maintenance, reliability and commuter comfort on Singapore’s rail network.

Credit: SMRT

SMRT has announced that it has signed two significant agreements with CRRC Sifang at the 5th LTA-UITP Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition (SITCE) 2024, marking a new phase in rail technology advancements for Singapore. The agreements, comprising a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a proof of concept (POC) contract, aim to enhance digitalisation, automation and reliability in train maintenance and operations.

As part of the POC, SMRT and CRRC Sifang will collaborate on a pilot project to equip one C151B train with advanced Condition Monitoring (CM) and Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) systems. These technologies are designed to support predictive maintenance and assess structural integrity, allowing engineers to detect and address potential issues early, thus reducing the risk of service disruptions on the North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL).

The collaboration will also involve upgrading the Train Information and Management System (TIMS), providing detailed data on critical train systems to further support SMRT’s proactive maintenance efforts. The CM and SHM systems will allow for continuous tracking of wear and stress on specific train parts, enhancing the precision and efficiency of maintenance activities.

To improve commuter comfort and environmental sustainability, the C151B train’s air conditioning system will be upgraded with enhanced cooling and eco-friendly technologies. Additionally, SMRT and CRRC Sifang plan to modernise the propulsion and auxiliary power supply, replacing outdated components and increasing power capacity. The POC project, set to run until mid-2026, will enable the partners to assess the effectiveness of these upgrades before potentially rolling them out across SMRT’s fleet.

Mr. Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains, highlighted the strategic alignment between SMRT and CRRC Sifang, stating, “The signing of today’s agreement with CRRC Sifang, a partner aligned in vision, highlights our shared commitment to optimising maintenance outcomes and enhancing the commuter experience through innovation. As we embark on this transformative journey, our goal is clear – to enhance the reliability of our rail network for the benefit of the commuters we serve.”

This collaboration reflects SMRT’s commitment to innovation and service excellence, underscoring its focus on delivering a safe, efficient, and comfortable commute for Singapore’s public transport users.