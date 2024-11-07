Madrid unveils new automated metro trains for 2027

Global Railway Review

Madrid has unveiled new automated trains for Metro Line 6, set for 2027, promising faster, more accessible and energy-efficient service through a €450 million investment in 40 units.

Credit: Metro de Madrid

The Community of Madrid has unveiled the design of new automated trains for Metro Line 6, a fleet intended to modernise and improve the city’s public transportation network. According to Regional Minister of Housing, Transport, and Infrastructure Jorge Rodrigo, these new trains, expected to be operational by 2027, will bring advancements in speed, accessibility and energy efficiency, enhancing commuter experience across the network.

The regional government has invested €450 million to acquire 40 new automated units manufactured by CAF at their Zaragoza and Beasain facilities. The trains are designed to accommodate 17% more passengers than current models, with each train capable of carrying up to 1,385 people. By increasing operating speeds by up to 33%, the new trains are expected to reduce waiting times and enable a frequency of two minutes between trains, Rodrigo said during his visit to the Command Post in Alto del Arenal.

In addition, the new models also bring a significant leap in energy efficiency, with projected savings of 20% compared to the existing trains on Line 6. Each train will consist of six interconnected cars with spacious, accessible corridors. Additionally, the design incorporates features aimed at enhancing accessibility, including a higher-contrast colour scheme and a hearing loop system to assist passengers with hearing impairments in understanding public announcements.

Rodrigo highlighted that this purchase represents the first new metro train acquisition for Madrid since 2008, allowing for the replacement of older models like the 5000 series. The contract with CAF includes a comprehensive 10-year lifecycle optimisation programme, encompassing technical assistance and maintenance to ensure the trains’ operational efficiency.

The new fleet not only aims to improve travel on Line 6 but is also aligned with the planned extension of Line 11 to Conde de Casal. A second phase of this project, scheduled to begin soon, will involve an additional 40 trains for Line 1, running between Pinar de Chamartín and Valdecarros, with an estimated investment of €500 million. This continued expansion and upgrade are part of the regional government’s broader vision to meet Madrid’s growing public transit needs and improve the sustainability of its transport network.

The new automated trains mark a pivotal step forward in enhancing Madrid’s metro capacity, reducing commute times and contributing to a more efficient and accessible public transit system for the city’s residents.