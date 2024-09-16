Madrid Metro to launch pilot logistics programme for parcel delivery

Madrid’s regional government is launching a pilot initiative to reduce pollution and traffic by using the metro system for parcel deliveries during non-peak hours.

Credit: Metro de Madrid

The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has announced, during the State of the Region Debate on 12 September 2024, a new initiative aimed at reducing pollution and traffic congestion in major cities, including Madrid. As part of the M4G initiative, the project seeks to avoid the surface transportation of 5,000 parcels per day by utilising the city’s underground metro system for parcel deliveries.

This pilot programme, set to begin in the coming days on MetroSur’s Line 12, will use specially designated trains to transport goods at non-peak hours. The project, undertaken in collaboration with courier company GLS Spain, will run for an initial three-month period. These trains will operate between 19:00 and 20:00 to avoid disruptions to regular passenger service. An estimated 700 parcels per day will be transported, with stops at key stations including Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Alcorcón Central, Hospital Severo Ochoa and El Bercial.

A second phase of the project, slated for the final quarter of the year, will expand the initiative to Line 3, in partnership with CITYlogin. In this phase, around 400 parcels per day will be delivered from outer Madrid areas into the city’s low emission zone (LEZ). Deliveries will be made in the early morning using freight trains, with eco-friendly transport methods such as bicycles and trolleys used for last-mile deliveries.

The initiative aligns with the regional government’s broader goals of enhancing logistics infrastructure. A new Logistics Agency for the Community of Madrid is planned for 2025, aiming to strengthen the region’s role as a distribution hub in southern Europe. The agency will leverage the expertise of the Coslada Transport Centre, a leader in the logistics sector for the past 25 years.