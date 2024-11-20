Belvoir Rail launches Winter Campaign to ensure smooth train operations

Posted: 20 November 2024

Belvoir Rail’s “Get Ahead of Winter” campaign offers railway operators maintenance services, preventive solutions and support to help ensure reliable and efficient train operations during winter.

Credit: Belvoir Rail

Belvoir Rail has unveiled its “Get Ahead of Winter” campaign, a comprehensive initiative designed to help railway operators prepare their fleets for the challenges of colder weather. The campaign focuses on ensuring that train heating systems remain reliable, efficient and safe, reducing the risk of service disruptions and enhancing passenger and crew comfort during the season.

Belvoir Rail’s campaign emphasises prevention and preparation, offering several targeted services:

Special consultations: Comprehensive fleet assessments to identify and address heating system needs

Preventive maintenance: Tailored service packages designed to mitigate common winter-related heating issues

Expert guidance: Practical advice and tips to keep heating systems in optimal condition.

“Winter preparation is crucial for maintaining fleet availability and operational efficiency,” said Trevor Beale, Operations & Quality Director at Belvoir Rail. “Our campaign is designed to help railway operators stay ahead of the game, reducing the risk of stand-downs and service interruptions.”

Heating is key

In addition, Belvoir Rail has highlighted the fact that for train drivers, maintaining a properly heated cab is not just a comfort issue – it is critical for safety. Cold temperatures can distract drivers and cause windows to fog, hindering visibility. A well-heated cab ensures that drivers can focus, react swiftly and operate trains safely.

Belvoir Rail’s advanced cab heaters are designed for quick, consistent warming, ensuring a safe working environment while reducing reliance on inefficient methods like excessive engine idling.

Furthermore, for passengers, a warm saloon is integral to a positive travel experience. Poorly heated trains can lead to discomfort, dissatisfaction and even safety concerns if systems malfunction. Regular maintenance of heating systems minimise these risks, ensuring smooth journeys and preserving passenger trust.

Heating systems also impact engine performance. Inefficient heating may lead crews to overuse engines to generate warmth, increasing fuel consumption and wear. Belvoir Rail’s heating solutions help operators protect engine longevity while reducing emissions and operating costs.

Belvoir Rail offers a robust supply chain of heating components, including hard-to-find and obsolete parts, to help operators avoid prolonged downtime. Coupled with their repair and maintenance services, these resources keep trains operational and schedules on track.