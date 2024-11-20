TfL awards Elizabeth line operator contract to GTS Rail Operations Limited

Posted: 20 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

TfL has appointed GTS Rail Operations Limited to operate the Elizabeth line from May 2025 under a seven-year contract, focusing on safety, performance and community support.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced its intention to award the new operator contract for the Elizabeth line to GTS Rail Operations Limited, a joint venture comprising the Go-Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro and Sumitomo Corporation. The contract is set to last for seven years, with an option to extend for an additional two years. GTS Rail Operations will assume responsibility for the line from the current operator, MTR Corporation (Crossrail) Limited, in May 2025.

The Elizabeth line, which opened in 2022, is a pivotal addition to London’s transport network. It has quickly become one of the busiest railways in the UK, serving over 700,000 passengers daily. By reducing journey times, enhancing capacity and improving accessibility, it has transformed travel in London and the South East.

The new contract with GTS Rail Operations Limited is designed to sustain and enhance the Elizabeth line’s success. The outlined objectives include:

Integrating best practices from Tokyo and London: To optimise operations and prepare for increased services, including the connection to Old Oak Common, planned for 2030

Safety and performance focus: Emphasising the safety of passengers and staff while enhancing operational performance and handling disruptions effectively

Collaboration: Encouraging strong partnerships with stakeholders, such as Network Rail, to achieve high performance and customer satisfaction

Technological and personnel investment: Ensuring the deployment of new Class 345 trains and scaling services to meet rising passenger demand

Community engagement: Supporting local initiatives with grants and creating over 500 apprenticeships throughout the contract term.

Claire Mann, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “The Elizabeth line has had a transformational impact since opening in 2022 and has quickly become one of the most popular and reliable railways in the country. The railway has provided new, more direct journey options which has led to huge numbers of customers using our safe and accessible trains and stations. I am delighted that we have appointed GTS Rail Operations to continue to build on the success of the Elizabeth line and I look forward to working with them.”

Miguel Parras, Group CEO of the Go-Ahead Group, said: “We’re proud to have been chosen to be TfL’s partner, together with Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Metro, for the operation of the iconic Elizabeth line.”

The new operator is expected to maintain the Elizabeth line as a benchmark for modern public transport, both within the UK and internationally.