Huddersfield Station marks one year of upgrades under Transpennine Route Upgrade

Nearly a year into a major overhaul, Network Rail has announced that Huddersfield Station has made substantial progress as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), an initiative to modernise northern rail while preserving the historical essence of the Grade I listed station.

The complex restoration involves sensitive upgrades to the iconic train shed canopy, one of the last remaining “Euston-style” roofs in the UK rail network. Scaffolding and soundproofed raised platforms are currently in place over platforms 1 and 4 to aid in this work with minimal disruption to services and the surrounding area. Completed tasks include grit blasting to remove rust, steelwork repairs and painting along the Manchester end of the canopy, with similar structural enhancements underway on the Leeds side. Additionally, a lantern structure resembling the original will be added to restore lost historical elements.

Another key element of the project is the careful dismantling and relocation of the Grade II listed tearoom, originally built in 1886, from the island platform. Composed mainly of timber panels, the tearoom was carefully taken down in over 8,000 pieces and will be rotated 180 degrees when reassembled to improve accessibility and prominence on the platform.

Paul Sumner, Senior Sponsor for TRU, said: “We’re delighted with what the programme has achieved in this first year of work at Huddersfield station and are confident that we’re well on our way to delivering the upgrades the town deserves and the North needs. We remain committed to ensuring the station can serve the people of Huddersfield and beyond for years to come, whilst protecting its historic significance.”

To support the large-scale upgrades, a new office compound with capacity for 450 staff now serves as a hub for TRU activities at Huddersfield. This facility has been designed with sustainability in mind, including off-site parking to reduce traffic, energy-saving lighting and solar-powered access barriers to lower noise impact.

Further, a light maintenance depot north of Huddersfield Station is underway at Hillhouse. Designed as a fully electrified facility, the depot will feature five lines of track and hold up to 24 carriages, allowing flexibility for future railway needs. This facility will support the upkeep and expansion of services across West Yorkshire.

Chris Nutton, TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said: “The work at Huddersfield really shows what TRU is all about, with major upgrades across the board, like the start of the restoration of the iconic roof canopy, but also with train operating companies, Network Rail and specialist contractors all working hand in hand to transform this historic station.”

As TRU continues, these upgrades will facilitate increased rail frequency, reduced travel times and better connections between Huddersfield and key northern cities, setting the stage for a more reliable and sustainable railway future.