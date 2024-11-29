Iconic high-speed train joins digital signalling tests on East Coast Main Line

Network Rail has announced that the High Speed Train (HST), a symbol of British railway history, has taken on a new role in the modernisation of rail operations. Over the weekend, the HST became the first legacy train to participate in digital signalling tests on the East Coast Main Line.

Equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS), two Class 43 power cars underwent testing between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin. This marks a milestone for the £1.4 billion East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which aims to enhance railway efficiency and reliability by transitioning from traditional, lineside signals to advanced in-cab digital displays.

The test runs highlighted a collaborative effort among key players. Hitachi’s on-board ETCS equipment had been paired with Siemens Mobility’s wayside systems, and the trials have been supported by engineering teams from both companies. Specialist European operator RailAdventure provided train operations, with its drivers trained by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to navigate digitally signalled routes.

The power cars used for this initiative are usually part of Network Rail’s New Measurement Train (NMT), which monitors track conditions. For the testing, the train operated with four carriages provided by RailAdventure.

Ricky Barsby, Network Rail’s head of access integration for ECDP, said: “The HST provides fond railway memories for many of us. For decades HSTs were carrying millions of passengers up and down the East Coast Main Line. Now it’s back again to help us prepare for a digital future with better and more reliable journeys for all users of this vital route. It’s great to have the HST as the first older train to be part of main line testing, where we check that all aspects of the digital system are integrating and working well together.”

Digital signalling, powered by ETCS, is already operational in several European countries. Its introduction on the East Coast Main Line will make it Britain’s first intercity mainline to adopt the technology, promising improved punctuality and reduced delays for passengers and freight operators alike.

This testing marks an important step in integrating cutting-edge technology with the legacy of Britain’s rail infrastructure, setting the stage for a more efficient railway system.