European rail leaders address infrastructure resilience and funding challenges in Vienna

29 November 2024

European rail leaders gathered in Vienna to address resilience challenges, funding needs and collaboration strategies for creating a sustainable, high-performing rail network across the EU.

Credit: Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies

Key figures from the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER) and the European Rail Infrastructure Managers (EIM) gathered in Vienna on 27 November 2024 for the annual High-Level Infrastructure Meeting (HLIM). Hosted by Austrian rail infrastructure manager ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG, the event brought together industry leaders to tackle pressing issues facing the European rail sector and discuss strategies for delivering a resilient and efficient rail network for businesses and citizens across the EU.

Climate change and security challenges were central to discussions, with recent extreme weather events such as flooding and heavy rainfall highlighting the vulnerabilities of European rail networks. Participants emphasised the need for robust measures to increase infrastructure against these risks, including enhanced preparedness for cybersecurity threats and sabotage. The focus on collaboration and knowledge sharing among European Infrastructure Managers (IMs) also underlined a commitment to designing durable, future-ready rail systems capable of withstanding emerging threats.

Funding emerged as a critical issue in achieving the ambitious goals of the European rail sector, particularly the completion of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and the development of high-speed rail connections between European capitals. Participants agreed that securing adequate funding at both EU and national levels is essential to maintain, upgrade and expand railway infrastructure.

CER Executive Director Alberto Mazzola said: “Resilience of railway infrastructure is crucial for a strong, prepared and connected Europe. Discussions like today’s facilitate a common approach on the optimisation of available rail capacity and the completion of the European rail network. Sufficient funding at both European and national levels is crucial for maintaining, upgrading, and renewing existing infrastructure, as well as for developing new projects.”

The HLIM also emphasised the role of digitalisation and innovation in creating a modern, high-performing railway network. Leaders advocated for step-by-step planning and coordinated funding efforts to ensure progress aligns with the vision for a connected, sustainable European rail system.