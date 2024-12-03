City of Thessaloniki inaugurates Greece’s first driverless metro

The City of Thessaloniki has officially launched phase one of Greece’s first driverless metro system, an initiative expected to transform urban mobility in the city while delivering significant environmental benefits. The metro, which opened on 30 November 2024, features Hitachi Rail’s advanced Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology and state-of-the-art trains.

The newly operational metro line spans approximately 9.6km and includes 13 stations. Designed to reduce road traffic and emissions, the metro aims to eliminate 56,000 cars from Thessaloniki’s streets daily, potentially reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 77,000 tonnes annually.

Plans for the metro’s expansion are already underway. An additional 4.8km with five new stations is planned as the first extension, eventually linking the city centre with Thessaloniki’s airport.

Hitachi Rail has played a pivotal role in the metro’s development, delivering its CBTC digital signaling system and manufacturing rolling stock. The initial fleet comprises 18 four-carriage trains, with a capacity to transport 450 passengers per train. Manufactured at Hitachi Rail’s facility in Reggio Calabria, Italy, the vehicles are designed for safety, efficiency and modern urban mobility standards.

The CBTC technology enables trains to communicate wirelessly with the system infrastructure, allowing closer intervals between trains and improving the frequency and capacity of services. This innovation is part of a broader trend of driverless metro systems implemented by Hitachi Rail globally, including projects in Milan, Taipei, Lima and Copenhagen.

Construction of the metro included the development of a 55,000-square-metre depot in the Pylea area and revealed significant archaeological discoveries, such as a decumanus maximus (a Roman main road). These artifacts will be showcased within metro stations, blending modern infrastructure with the city’s rich historical heritage.

The successful inauguration of Thessaloniki’s metro represents a major step forward for Greece’s urban transportation and highlights the increasing role of sustainable, driverless systems in global urban development.