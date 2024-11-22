Hitachi Rail to upgrade Thai Railways with advanced digital signalling system

Posted: 22 November 2024 | Global Railway Review

Hitachi Rail has been awarded a contract to modernise Thailand’s rail infrastructure with advanced ETCS digital signalling, enhancing speed, safety and capacity on key railway lines.

Hitachi Rail has announced that it has been awarded a contract to modernise Thailand’s railway infrastructure with the European Train Control System (ETCS) digital signalling, enhancing the speed, safety and efficiency of two key railway lines. The ETCS Level 1 system, a state-of-the-art signalling solution widely adopted across Europe, will be implemented trackside on the Northeast Line from Nong Waeng Rai to Nong Phok and the North Line from Den Chai to Ngao, covering a total of 281km. This project includes both trackside installations and on-board technology for three rail vehicles.

This upgrade forms a central part of Thailand’s double-track development programme, which aims to expand intercity rail networks by upgrading and adding new infrastructure. Led by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the programme involves doubling existing tracks, modernising stations and renewing signalling and telecommunication systems. ETCS has been chosen as the national standard for train control, allowing trains to operate with improved speed and reliability while maintaining high safety standards.

ETCS technology functions by using trackside signals to communicate with trains, controlling movement and enforcing speed limits. This system enables trains to run more smoothly and at higher speeds, which in turn can boost capacity on busy lines. The deployment of ETCS represents a significant step in modernising Thailand’s rail network, spanning the northern and northeastern regions, and aims to enhance transport options for both passengers and freight.

The recently concluded contracts were signed with South Korean firm LS Electric Co. Ltd., which will oversee the complete signalling and telecommunications requirements for these lines. Hitachi Rail, already the supplier of ETCS for several other routes in Thailand, continues to strengthen its presence in the region. With a global footprint of over 26,000km in ETCS signalling installations, the company has established itself as a leader in digital signalling innovation in Asia and beyond.

Hannes Boyer, VP of Mainline Signalling at Hitachi Rail, stated, “We are proud to continue enhancing safety on Thailand’s rail network. From solution design and equipment supply to installation support, testing and commissioning, our experts deliver a proven solution for both passengers and freight.”