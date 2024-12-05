Transport for Wales successfully navigates high-demand November

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 December 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Transport for Wales successfully managed one of its busiest Novembers, transporting over 130,000 fans to Cardiff for major sporting events, supported by its £800 million investment in new trains.

Credit: Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced that it has successfully managed one of its busiest Novembers, transporting over 130,000 fans to Cardiff for a series of high-profile sporting events. These included the Autumn Internationals, Nations League matches and UEFA Women’s Championship Qualification. The events had seen a large number of supporters travelling to and from the city on the same day, with many staying overnight and returning the following day.

The £800 million investment in new trains has been credited with significantly improving resilience and capacity across the Wales and Borders network. This expansion allowed TfW to efficiently handle the large influx of passengers, even amid challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, including snow and Storm Bert. The new trains enabled the provider to deliver additional and strengthened services, ensuring smoother operations during peak times.

Looking ahead, Transport for Wales is focusing on the upcoming festive season and is collaborating with British Transport Police on a new initiative aimed at maintaining passenger safety. Operation Genesis will see increased patrols from both police officers and rail staff across the network, focusing on crime prevention, tackling anti-social behaviour and offering personal safety advice to commuters.

Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde, Chief Operating Officer at Transport for Wales, said: “We have successfully delivered rail services for many high-profile events this Autumn, transporting over 130,000 people in and out of the city centre effectively and safely. Our £800 million investment into brand-new trains is providing us with more options and we are now able to offer additional and strengthened services for major events.”

Georgina Wills, Customer Delivery & Events Planning Manager at TfW, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our teams who worked tirelessly to deliver a seamless service during one of our busiest months. As we look ahead to the festive period, our focus remains on ensuring a safe and enjoyable journey for all passengers.”