Google Street View introduced to central London stations for enhanced journey planning

5 December 2024

Google Street View has launched inside 18 central London stations, allowing passengers to virtually navigate facilities and plan journeys more confidently, with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity.

Credit: Transport for London

Transport for London (TfL), Network Rail and Google have announced that they have teamed up to bring Google Street View to 18 key stations across the Tube, Elizabeth line and Network Rail in central London, including Oxford Circus, London Bridge and Tottenham Court Road. This initiative, launching on 5 December 2024, is set to expand to a total of 36 stations by the end of the year, providing travellers with virtual, 360-degree walkthroughs to better plan their journeys.

The year-long project aims to make navigation through London’s busy stations more intuitive by offering detailed visual aids for interchanging between lines or identifying key facilities such as lifts, toilets and help points. Google’s blurring technology ensures privacy for passengers and staff.

Feedback from accessibility groups, including TfL’s Independent Disability Advisory Group, indicates the technology will be particularly helpful for travellers with disabilities or those unfamiliar with London’s transport network. It supports TfL’s “Equity in Motion” strategy, part of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy, which focuses on improving inclusivity and access.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “Now, customers can plan their routes on the London Underground in the same way they would when walking and cycling, helping us to build a better, fairer London for all.”

Christina Calderato, Director of Strategy at TfL, said: “By working with Google to bring Street View to our stations, our customers will now be able to more easily plan their journey through our stations with confidence. This project also supports our wider Equity in Motion ambition to improving signage and wayfinding, helping people to better navigate some of the capital’s busiest stations and help us to build a better, more equitable London.”

The launch aligns with broader TfL efforts to enhance connectivity for passengers. Free Wi-Fi is available at all stations, and 4G and 5G coverage are being rolled out across the Tube and Elizabeth line, enabling real-time access to tools like Google Street View while travelling.

The collaboration has drawn praise from multiple organisations, including accessibility advocates and Google itself. Debbie Weinstein, Google’s UK Managing Director, expressed excitement about breaking new ground in transport accessibility and wayfinding. While Malcolm Pitt of Network Rail and Sarah Pugh, CEO of Whizz Kidz, underscored the importance of the initiative in empowering passengers to travel with greater independence.