Network Rail introduces digital notification service for North West residents

Network Rail has announced that it is encouraging residents and businesses located near its 2,500 miles of railway in the North West to sign up for a new digital notification system. The service aims to provide timely and detailed updates about railway maintenance and improvement works in their area.

By visiting networkrail.co.uk/sign-up, users can subscribe to personalised alerts detailing work schedules, noise levels, road or footpath closures, and potential disruptions to train services. The new system replaces traditional postal notifications, offering faster and more comprehensive updates.

The initiative has shown early success, with nearly 2,000 residents nationwide already subscribing to the service. This transition supports environmental sustainability by reducing paper usage while enhancing communication efficiency.

Emma Harding, Network Rail’s Head of Communications for the North West, said: “Currently, we keep our residents updated on work that may impact them by writing to their home. Switching to a digital notification system allows us to be more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. A great advantage of this digital service is its ability to provide residents with real-time updates, especially in cases of last-minute changes or emergency work. I’d encourage everyone who lives by the railway to sign up to this service.”

Residents who lack internet access will continue to receive updates via post. In order to facilitate digital registration, QR codes are included in postal notifications, making the process easier for all users.

The new system reflects Network Rail’s commitment to improving communication with the communities it serves while aligning with its sustainability goals.