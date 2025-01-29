FP2-MORANE-2 project to future-proof FRMCS

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 January 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The landmark FP2-MORANE-2 project is now underway, which will test Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) technology in real conditions and show Europe’s commitment to achieving sustainable, efficient, and competitive rail transport.

This innovative project is an essential component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), which aims to increase capacity, enhance digitalisation, and boost the competitiveness of passenger and freight rail transport in the European Union.

The 34-month major project will test and foster market-ready specifications for signalling technology across Europe’s busiest rail-lines, ensuring these specifications are ready and reflected for future revisions of the Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSIs).

As part of the project, the FP2-MORANE-2 prototypes will be tested in three European laboratories and under real track conditions, including on both conventional and high-speed lines.

Due to the impending obsolescence of the Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway (GSM-R) by 2030, the new FRMCS system will create many opportunities and stands as a priority technology for the future railway system.

The Horizon Europe FP2-MORANE-2 Project, co-funded at €13.5M level by Europe’s Rail (EU-RAIL) and the European Smart Networks and Services (SNS JU) Joint Undertakings, officially started on 1 December 2024. It consists of six Work Packages, designed to validate the latest version of the FRMCS specifications by the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA).

Through comprehensive testing of FRMCS functions and systems, the project represents an essential step toward achieving market-ready specifications, which will be reflected in the new version of the Control Command and Signalling TSI (CCS TSI) in 2027.

FRMCS will support existing applications such as ETCS and voice while enabling new services including ATO GoA1/2/3/4, data and video services, and other essential telecom applications requiring enhanced quality, flexibility and capacity.

This innovation is vital for creating a future competitive and sustainable transport mode. UIC, as FP2-MORANE-2 Project Coordinator, leads a consortium composed of UNIFE (representing the European Rail Supply Industry), Railways (ADIF, BaneDanmark, Bane Nor, Deutsche Bahn, Infrabel, Network Rail, ProRail, RFI, SBB, Trafikverket and Väylävirasto), European rail suppliers (Alstom, CAF, Ericsson, Eviden, Frequentis, Funkwerk, Hitachi Rail GTS, Kontron, Nokia, RideOn Track, Siemens, Teltronic and Viavi Solutions) and two Mobile Network Operators (KPN and Telia).

FP2-MORANE-2 will also establish close cooperation with rail regulatory and standardisation bodies, particularly ERA. Cooperation will extend to other EU-Rail projects and initiatives, ensuring alignment and integration across the sector.

François Davenne, UIC Director General, underlined “The FP2-MORANE-2 project represents a turning point for European railways, demonstrating our collective commitment to innovation and sustainability. By advancing FRMCS, we are not only ensuring seamless communication across the rail network but also supporting the EU’s vision of a greener and more efficient transport system. This project showcases the power of collaboration in shaping the future of rail transport, setting the stage for a new era of digital and sustainable mobility.”.

Enno Wiebe, Director General of UNIFE, highlighted: “The European rail supply industry is devoted to making FRMCS, as part of the overarching ERTMS rollout, a full success. All actors must collectively ensure that the transition to FRMCS is timely and as seamless as possible. FP2-MORANE-2 will contribute to the delivery of the FRMCS specifications for the new CCS TSI. This project will support the development of FRMCS technologies, and aim to get the first deployable FRMCS commercial solutions soon after the completion of testing and evaluation. Ongoing investments in research programs like this one, will allow for passenger and rail freight to reap the benefits, while also laying down a future path for broader innovations in a host of other rail products and foster the envisioned completion of the TEN-T network.”