Rail Baltica achieves key milestones in strategic infrastructure development

The Rail Baltica project has achieved two significant milestones, reinforcing its importance for European connectivity and security. The “Friends of Rail Baltica” group, led by EP Vice-President Roberts Zīle, held its first meeting of the new European Parliament term, while the Latvian government approved a phased implementation plan for the project’s first phase.

The “Friends of Rail Baltica” meeting brought together representatives from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland to review progress and strategise next steps. The group emphasised Rail Baltica’s critical role in strengthening European infrastructure.

“This was the first meeting of the Rail Baltica cooperation group in the new EP term. I am pleased to see new members joining the group who recognise the significance of this project not only for the Baltic region but also for Europe’s broader security context. The work of the “Friends of Rail Baltica” group will be particularly crucial for the project’s development as discussions on the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) progress,” said Roberts Zīle.

Marko Kivila, Interim CEO of RB Rail AS, said: “There is a shared understanding that the implementing decision is progressing well, with an expectation that it will be adopted by the end of 2024. This timeline reflects a clear commitment to advancing Rail Baltica and ensuring its successful implementation in the future.”

The Latvian government conceptually approved a phased plan for Rail Baltica’s first phase, aligning with resource optimisation and immediate impact goals. Kitija Gruškevica of RB Rail AS welcomed the decision, calling it a major step forward and a demonstration of national commitment.

Despite increased costs identified in a recent Updated Cost-Benefit Analysis, the project has advanced significantly this year. Construction is underway on 180km of the mainline across the Baltic states, with major contracts progressing. By 2025, construction will cover 43% of the mainline, aiming for single-track operations on a double-track embankment by 2030.

The first phase, spanning 659km and estimated at €14 billion, will establish crucial cross-border connections, linking the Baltic states with Poland and the broader European rail network.

Rail Baltica remains a cornerstone of Europe’s sustainable transport strategy, supported by strong regional collaboration and EU support. As discussions on the Multiannual Financial Framework continue, the project’s phased implementation ensures progress toward its transformative goal of unifying Europe’s transport infrastructure.